Tekashi 6ix9ine may have gotten off easy in the federal case against him and the Nine Trey Bloods but his legal troubles are far from over. As lawsuits continue to pile on for 6ix9ine's poor business practices, he's facing a brand new federal suit after being accused of ripping off the Bobby Shmurda-assisted banger, "STOOPID."

According to The Blast, Yung Gordon has filed a lawsuit against 6ix9ine, Tay Keith, Create Music Group for copyright infringement over the hit single. Per the suit, Gordon claims Take Money Promotions reached out to him via Instagram requesting a for a radio drop which is defined in the documents as "a short clip of music that is played on the radio. Often artists record drops for radio shows to promote their affiliation with a radio station or promoter.”

Now, many may have wondered about the intro to the song, "STOOPID" which opens up with a drop of someone yelling, "Y'all already know, it be the boy Yung Gordon / You rockin' with Take Money Promotions / Ay Take Money Promotions / Give 'em that new sh-t, no fool sh- t/ Oh Yeah, let's go.” Many wondered where they came from but Yung Gordon has now claimed the tag. He said he never gave 6ix9ine permission to use the drop. Per the suit, " “Stoopid” opens with a recording of the Drop written and performed by the Plaintiff. (While the Drop has been removed from the “Stoopid” track that is currently available on Spotify, upon information and belief it remains on all other versions of “Stoopid” that are currently streaming or available for sale.)”

Yung Gordon is suing for an injunction preventing 6ix9ine from profiting off of the song as well as unspecified damages.