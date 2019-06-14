Ever since his brief run as the self-proclaimed King of New York, Tekashi 6ix9ine has been on a downward slope to irrelevancy. His story is truly fascinating as he became one of the most popular musicians in the entire world, only to be dropped back down to nothing in a matter of months. There are many layers to his story, with many of them revolving around the Nine Trey Bloods and his involvement in a federal racketeering scheme. The rainbow-haired rapper is currently facing life in prison and while he waits for his trial to begin, he has just been dealt a minor W in his cards.

As reported by Complex, a lawsuit that was filed against Tekashi 6ix9ine has officially been dismissed. At the height of his popularity, 6ix9ine was set to perform a concert in Washinton D.C. but mere minutes before he was scheduled to hit the stage, he cancelled the show and appeared at the Prudential Center in New Jersey. His no-show earned him a $5.3 million lawsuit with the venue's promoters lawyering up and hoping to come out on top. Because of the complications in 6ix9ine's more serious racketeering case though, the lawsuit has been dismissed and will likely be reissued soon.



Johnny Nunez/WireImage/Getty Images

Anton Alexander, one of the men suing the rapper, explained the dismissal to Complex. "Due to the developing news with 69’s other major case[, n]ewly discovered facts affect some of our claims so we will be refiling to specifically address the additional facts and related claims," he wrote.

As part of the lawsuit, 6ix9ine's tour rider was revealed to contain one bottle of Balvenie, one bottle of Macallan, two bottles of Hennessey, a 24-pack of Essentia water, and a fruit tray. We will keep you updated on 6ix9ine's legal trouble.