There's been many twists and turns in the Tekashi 6ix9ine case but the latest developments in the case so far seemed to have played in the rainbow-haired rapper's favor. However, the latest update might end up being a setback in the rapper's plans to get sentenced with time served. One of the remaining defendants on the case isn't going down without a fight which means that the trial will be moving forward.



Anthony "Harv" Ellison is accused of kidnapping and robbing 6ix9ine but his lawyer made it clear in court that he won't be copping a plea deal, Complex reports. Ellison's lawyer, Deveraux Cannick, told the judge it was a "safe bet" that his client wants to take the case to trial. That being said, 6ix9ine's lawyers are probably going into panic mode since they were hoping the defendants would all cop a plea deal.

"Anthony Ellison is going to trial," Cannick said following the hearing. "The only motive he has [for going to trial]: if Tekashi's the one making the accusation, he wants to say, prove it," Cannick continued to explain about his client's decision before bringing up 6ix9ine's trollery. "Tekashi has mastered the art of marketing, trolling, and, for lack of a better word, fabricating," he added.

Cannick continued to explain that 6ix9ine never named Ellison when he initially spoke out following the kidnapping. "Did he say [Ellison was involved] when he first came to the world? No, he didn't," Cannick continued. "The only thing that they're going after Ellison on is the so-called robbery and kidnapping of Tekashi."

So overall, this seems like this could screw up any plans 6ix9ine had to get out with time served.