While Tekashi 6ix9ine is set to be released on August 2nd, having served a twenty-four-month prison service, his team is looking to expedite the process in light of the coronavirus pandemic. While many are operating under a strict state self-isolation --though others have chosen to neglect the practice altogether-- several cases have already been confirmed within the New York prison system. In light of that, 6ix9ine's lawyer Lance Lazarro has implored the judge to allow 6ix9ine leniency in serving his remaining sentence under house arrest.

Bob Levey/Getty Images

A letter received by NBC New York reveals the reasoning behind Lazarro's request, citing a preexisting medical condition that would leave the young rapper susceptible to the virus. On October 31s,t 2019, 6ix9ine was diagnosed with bronchitis and sinusitis, which ultimately led to his hospitalization. To make the situation more complicated, Lazarro reveals that 6ix9ine has been experiencing shortness of breath --one of the main symptoms of coronavirus--only for the warden to dismiss his concerns.

"Mr. Hernandez has been complaining to prison officials this week of shortness of breath, but apparently the warden of his facility will not allow Mr. Hernandez to go to the hospital despite the recommendation of the facility’s medical director that Mr. Hernandez be treated by a doctor at a hospital," writes Lazarro, in the legal letter to Judge Paul Engelmeyer.

Given that there have already been thirty-nine confirmed cases at Riker's Island, as well as Harvey Weinstein's diagnosis at Wende Correctional Facility, it's clear the virus runs a risk of rampaging through the prison system. What isn't clear, however, is whether the Judge will indeed show leniency to the rainbow-haired young rapper -- even if he does run a higher risk of succumbing to the virus, should he find himself infected. We'll be sure to keep you updated on the latest developments as they occur.