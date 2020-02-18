Previously on Complex and Spotify's Infamous: The Tekashi 6ix9ine Story podcast... Angie Martinez narrated the beginning of Tekashi and Shotti's relationship. Shotti served as the rapper's manager, but also his ticket into Nine Trey Gangster Bloods and his safety-net when getting into trouble. Shotti's support could be seen as a major impetus in emboldening Tekashi to start beef with other rappers for attention.

Frank Hoensch/Getty Images

Episode 4 of the Infamous podcast is titled "The Tekashi 6ix9ine Show", likely referring to how his insatiable thirst for viral fame drove him to make a spectacle of himself. This episodes dives into one of Tekashi's most famous acts: his beef with Chief Keef and his cousin Tadoe. It details how it all started with Tadoe getting ticked off about a flirtatious video of his then-girlfriend, Cuban Doll, and the rainbow-haired menace. Things then escalated when Tekashi retaliated to the Chicago rappers' threats by flying out one of Chief Keef's baby mamas to NYC for a shopping spree. The fact that the woman exposed Keef on IG for not adequately supporting his kids and was getting pampered courtesy of Nine Trey made Tekashi's chess move a doozy. As Martinez said, "this is what makes Tekashi 6ix9ine stand out as a troll. He isn't just calling Chief Keef and Tadoe out on songs, hes orchestrating an entire drama."

Listen to the full episode below if you wish to be well-versed in the history of Tekashi beefs.