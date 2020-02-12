Tekashi 6ix9ine was sentenced late last year for his crimes as part of the Nine Trey Bloods gang but the shooting that occurred at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, stemming from a dispute between his team and Casanova's, still went unresolved. That changed today after it was reported that the gunman who fired shots in the corridors of the arena had been sentenced in court.

Fuguan "Fubanger" Lovick, the man who rang off one shot as 6ix9ine and Casanova's teams were arguing, has officially been sentenced for his role in the Barclays Center shooting. According to Complex, the 41-year-old was present in Judge Paul Engelmayer's courtroom today where he was informed that he would be spending the next eighty-five months in prison. While reviewing the case, a minimum sentence of eighty-four months was issued after Lovick entered a guilty plea for discharging a firearm in relation to a crime of violence. It was suggested that an additional six months to a year be added to the man's sentence but, in the end, the judge handed him simply one extra month.



Shareif Ziyadat/WireImage/Getty Images

Once Lovick gets out of prison, he will be on supervised release for three years and one of his terms states that he cannot be in contact with any members of the Nine Trey Blood gang. We will continue to keep you posted on any new developments regarding 6ix9ine and his former associates.