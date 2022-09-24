Tekashi 6ix9ine has found himself in yet another altercation. A few weeks after being issued a no-contact order following a domestic violence incident with girlfriend Jade, the Brooklyn rapper made headlines once again for fighting in a Dubai nightclub. Hollywood Unlocked broke the news that Tekashi was reportedly attacked in a brawl at the Soho Palm Club in Dubai after the DJ refused to play his music.

Tekashi69 during UFC 265 in 2021- Alex Bierens de Haan/Getty Images

A source told the outlet that the 26-year old "FEFE" rapper was outside at Dubai hotspot when he allegedly asked the DJ to play one of his songs for the crowd. However, the DJ reportedly denied his request and 6ix9ine allegedly attacked him on the spot. Shortly after, several men jumped in to attack Tekashi back.

The source also says the DJ hopped on the mic after the scuffle, saying, "We don’t like snitches. No way am I playing a snitch’s song.” After footage of the brawl made its rounds on the Internet, another angle from the incident leaked, showing the rapper beating on the DJ while being dragged by several men. Tekashi responded to the clip on Hollywood Unlock's Instagram page, writing, "Get the news right. I get it. Ya mad I’m still alive… it’s cool sit down and wait it out."

The incident comes a few months after the star was reportedly sucker punched by a stranger at a nightclub in Miami. Following the altercation, he told TMZ, "He scuffed my shoulder by my neck. He also connected with the shoulder of my security guard. I didn't know this guy. There was no prior dispute."

More details on 6ix9ine's Dubai debacle to come. Share your thoughts below.