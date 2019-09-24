This movie just keeps on getting more and more dramatic by the day. Last week, the majority of hip-hop's wildest storylines had to do with none other than Tekashi 6ix9ine. The industry's most prominent meddler decided that, in order to hopefully get a lightened sentence, he would cooperate fully with the feds, ratting out anybody that stood in the way of his freedom. The star called out his fellow Nine Treys, Jim Jones, Trippie Redd, and even Cardi B while on the witness stand. Yesterday, the trial continued with Jorge Rivera, 6ix9ine's driver, in court. The man admitted that after being arrested by ICE, he had agreed to cooperate fully with the authorities as an informant, which shocked many people. During the same discussion, a never-before-seen photo was shown of the rapper, real name Daniel Hernandez, and his former manager Kifano "Shotti" Jordan with Mr Met, the beloved mascot of the New York Mets baseball team.

While this isn't exactly the hottest headline out there, the image does have a connection to some of the gang activity that the Nine Treys were involved in. According to Rivera, he was the one who snapped the photo of Tekashi, Shotti and Mr Met. It was taken on April 13, 2018 but their photo op was cut short after Shotti got a call that one of their homies was the victim of an attempted robbery. Rivera then testified that he drove the gang to get an assault rifle for protection.

There is sure to be more information leaking out of the courtroom today and for the rest of the week. Stay tuned.

