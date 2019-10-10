It's difficult to determine exactly where Tekashi 6ix9ine will be at a year from today. The 23-year-old has had a tumultuous career thus far. He started off as a relatively unknown artist, making his name in Brooklyn before he tattooed a bunch of sexually-explicit numbers on his body, dyed his hair different colors and developed a strong brand. Once he found out who he was as a rapper, he became the undisputed "King of New York." Then, he lost track of who he was as a man and got stuck with his former homies, going down with the Nine Trey Bloods. Facing forty-seven years in prison, you wouldn't think that somebody in 6ix9ine's position would actually be hopeful for the future but since he was singing like a canary to the feds, he's thinking he might be out before the end of the year. It turns out he may actually be working on a new album too.



Clearly having tons of time to write new songs behind bars, Tekashi 6ix9ine has likely built up a hefty catalog of hits during his yearlong stint behind bars. According to a report by Page Six, the rapper is already planning out his next musical release, reaching out to a producer for some beats. "It looks like he will be making music right away when he comes home," reportedly said a music industry source to the publication. Tek apparently reached out to a rising producer in New York City and somebody on his team paid for two exclusive beats.

