Tega Starr & Mr Eazi Drop Off Sunny New Single "French Kiss"

Mr Eazi has been making big moves outside of his native Nigeria, collaborating with artists like Toronto's Big Lean, Tyga, Major Lazer, and J Balvin & Bad Bunny.

For this newest single, the singer and songwriter brings it back home with fellow Nigerian singer Tega Starr over a soca inclined afrobeat riddim from South African producer Master KG and Magic Sticks.

Together, the two vow to follow their respective love interests wherever they go: "anywhere you go, me ago follow/tell wetin you want make I do for you right now."

It sounds like being outside, it sounds like pool parties, it sounds like the good summer that none of us really got to experience. The two singers definitely have chemistry on the track, so hopefully it's not the last we hear from the two of them.

Check out "French Kiss" below and share your opinions with us in the comments.

Quotable Lyrics

Girl I no go runaway

I swear I’m here to stay

Even if you’re far away I still dey there with you

In spirit and in truth

In spirit and in truth

Even if you dey your dey

I swear na there I dey

Never gonna fade away

I still dey there with you