Teezo Touchdown Reaches Into His Toolbox For New Song "Handyman"

Beaumont, Texas-based trailblazing artist Teezo Touchdown is back with his new single, "Handyman" featuring production from Kenny Beats. The broken-hearted, unconventional artist is looking for somebody to help him put his heart back together, calling out repeatedly for a handyman in his latest single.

The acoustic record draws influence from 90s pop-punk nostalgia, bending genres as Teezo continues to emerge as one of the most eclectic young forces in hip-hop and beyond. His heartache is accompanied by a creative video, which falls in line with Teezo's late-night show aesthetic, co-hosting a home improvement program and putting on a unique performance, singing into his microphone hidden by a bouquet of flowers.

Find out why Teezo Touchdown is one of the most exhilarating new artists on the scene by watching the video below. What do you think of "Handyman"? Let us know in the comments.

Quotable Lyrics:

Inside that big toolbox, is there a new heart?

I may look tough on the outside

But on the inside, it's tearing me apart