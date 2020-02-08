A Brooklyn teenager was murdered on Facebook live while rapping near his home earlier this week, according to CNN.

At approximately 6:45 PM, police received a 911 call regarding a shooting on Elton Street and New Lots Avenue in Brooklyn, where they would arrive to find 19-year-old, Jeremiah Dickey. Dickey had suffered a gunshot wound to the head and was unresponsive. He was later pronounced dead at Brookdale Hospital Medical Center.

According to his mother, Dickey was a good kid who loved to help others. She says there was no way she could have expected this.

The video has since been removed, but CNN says Dickey could be seen rapping in his car for 35 seconds. Dickey then looks up from the camera just before five gunshots go off.

The New York Daily News reports that the song “30” by Brooklyn rapper Blizzy Banks was playing.

"This is a terrible incident and our thoughts are with the victim and his loved ones," a Facebook company spokesperson tells CNN.

The NYPD has not made any arrests thus far, but the investigation is ongoing.

"I just miss my son," Dickey's mother, Debra, told CNN. "I shouldn't have to be sitting here sobbing while they're still out there running free."