The term clout chasing has taken on a life of its own in the last few years but it seems like kids across the Internet are doing whatever they want for a couple of views and likes. Such is the case with one teen from Ohio who allegedly staged a robbery on his own mother in order to get his clout levels up.

Fox43 reports that a 17-year-old boy and his three friends played a "prank" on his mother where they wore ski masks and pulled up on the 40-year-old woman. As the evidently shook woman was approached in her driveway, the four kids demanded that she enter into her home where they put a gun to her head and made her get on the floor. From there, investigators said they demanded her money.

Although the boy, who clearly doesn't have an ounce of common sense, staged a fight with the intruders and from there, his mother escaped. "

“I just did a fake robbery prank on my mom and she ran. I know she called the police. She's nowhere to be found," the boy told a 911 dispatcher. "I just don't want the police to come here aggressive, if you get what I'm saying.”

With shock, the dispatcher asked, "you did a fake robbery prank on your mother?”

"Yeah, but she thought it was for real. Like when I got to wrestling my friends for fake, she ran out of the house," he responded.

At the same time, a neighbor also called police to inform them that a woman was panicking on their porch. The teen then informed police that he couldn't fine his mother who had fled the scene. "[S]he thought it was for real. Like when I got to wrestling my friends for fake, she ran out of the house. ... I do YouTube. It was on YouTube, so I did a YouTube prank. ... It’s still live right now," he said.

The 17-year-old and another one of his friends are looking at juvenile charges while another 19-year-old and 18-year-old are also facing charges for their roles in the incident.