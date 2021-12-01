Authorities in Michigan are attempting to piece together what led to a fatal shooting at a local high school. News has been frantic today in the Midwest as information regarding a shooting at Oxford High School in Oxford, Michigan, approximately 45 minutes north of Detroit, has taken over timelines. Multiple outlets have been covering this from the onset and according to The Detroit News, there have been multiple fatalities and injuries reported.

The shooting took place on Tuesday (November 30) afternoon and in the hours that have followed, footage of students hiding out in classrooms as the 15-year-old shooter went from door to door has surfaced.



Matthew Hatcher / Stringer / Getty Images

Reports state that sadly, three students—two girls, ages 14 and 17 along with a boy, 16—were killed during the incident while another eight people suffered injuries. Two people are reportedly in surgery while the remaining six surviving victims reportedly suffered "various gunshot wounds." One of those victims is a teacher.

"Deputies confronted him, he had the weapon on him and deputies took him into custody," Oakland County Undersheriff Mike McCabe said. "The whole thing lasted five minutes." The perpetrator has not been named, but it was stated that he had a semiautomatic shotgun.

"We don't know if they (the students) were targeted," McCabe said. "We will get to the bottom of that when we get further into this investigation." Police believe the teen suspect acted alone and it was also reported that authorities have not spoken to the shooter because their parents wouldn't allow them to talk to authorities. The parents have also retained an attorney and investigators have executed a search warrant on their home.

