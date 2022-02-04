Just days after being released on bond, a new report states that teen rapper C Blu has been arrested once again. We previously reported on the 16-year-old rising Drill rapper out of Brooklyn who was recently taken into custody after he allegedly shot a police officer in the leg. The teen was said to have been standing with a group of people when officers approached and asked him to take his hands out of his pockets. A scuffle reportedly ensued and an officer was shot in the leg, but Blu's defense claimed that the officer accidentally shot himself.

On January 27, C Blu was reportedly released on a $250K bond but according to The New York Post, the teen was arrested once again earlier today (February 3), over a probation violation. The rapper allegedly used his advance from Interscope to pay for his bail.

The outlet stated that C Blu "was ordered back to the Crossroads Juvenile Center in Brooklyn because the gun he allegedly used to shoot the cop violated the terms of his probation from an earlier case, sources said." This previous case dates back to 2020 and is related to gun charges, but it is unclear why that probation violation wasn't brought up when he was arrested just over a week ago.

“We’re glad that a cop-shooter is back off the street, but this revolving door for a repeat gun offender makes no sense whatsoever,” PBA President Patrick J. Lynch said. “It should be clear to every New Yorker that our justice system is broken in many places. Our lawmakers need to prioritize fixing it above everything else.”

C Blu reportedly remains in custody.

