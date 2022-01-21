A young, rising New York rapper has been taken into custody as he stands accused of shooting a police officer. Rapper C Blu, real name Camrin Williams, has been gaining popularity as he emerges from the Drill scene, but according to the Daily News, the 16-year-old was arrested after it was alleged that he injured a police officer during a fight.

Blu, who is said to be an associate of Kay Flock, was allegedly with a "disorderly crowd" located outside of a building, and when police approached them, C Blu was reportedly told by officers to take his hands out of his pockets.

Then, authorities alleged the rapper refused and became involved in a scuffle with an officer.

During the tussle he fired one round through his own leg before the same bullet grazed Officer Kaseem Pennant in the leg, according to police. During his arraignment in Bronx Supreme Court, Assistant District Attorney Joseph Maniscalco said C Blu was on probation for gun possession when the cop was shot. He said the rapper, who is in the 11th grade, frequently showed off guns and cash.

“This defendant has taken to social media and appeared multiple times displaying a firearm that looks similar to the firearm he possessed in the incident,” Maniscalco said. However, Blu has reportedly "pleaded not guilty to criminal possession of a weapon, second-degree assault and other weapons charges."

Blu's attorney, Dawn Florio, contests that while a gun did fire, the teen didn't pull the trigger. Bail was set at $200K.

