An Illinois teen is desperately seeking some medical help after she's been left with two-hour memory after sustaining a kick in the head at a dance recital. According to WQAD-TV, Riley wakes up every morning thinking every day is June 11th, the day she got kicked in the head. "I have a calendar on my door and I look and it's September and I'm like 'woah'," she told the publication.

Riley's mother, Sarah, detailed how numerous doctor visits have left them unsure as to how to fix this problem since Riley has previously been told she just has a concussion. "They tell us there's nothing medically wrong," Sarah said. "They can't see anything. You can't see a concussion though on an MRI or a CT scan. There's no brain bleed, there's no tumor."

Riley navigates through school with notebooks, notes and even an alarm set every two hours to help her reflect on what has happened throughout the day. "(Doctors) told us that she might just be like this forever. And I am not okay with that," Sarah added.

Riley speaking out on her memory loss is a move to let anyone else out there know they're not alone.