On January 14th, Tre Brown was arrested after being accused of scamming the Kroger where he worked out of nearly $980,000. The theft occurred in Gwinnett County, Georgia, which is a suburb of Atlanta. The theft happened over a two-week period, according to police. In December and January, Brown made over 40 returns for items that did not exist, the returns ranging in value from $75 to $87,000. When the returns were made, Brown placed the balance on several different credit cards.

Brown used the money to buy things like clothes, shoes, guns, and two cars. One of the cars was a Chevrolet Camaro, which he later totaled. The fraudulent transactions were flagged by employees at the corporate level, and the theft was able to go on for so long because the local employee who tagged fraudulent transactions was on vacation at the time. Some of the money was recovered and returned to the grocery store, but it is currently unclear how much.

Tre Brown has been charged with one count of felony theft, but was released from Gwinnett Jail the same day on an $11,200 bond. A spokesperson for Kroger has declined to comment on the ongoing investigation.

