TeeMarrr & D Smoke Link Up In "Kinda Love" Remix Clip

TeaMarrr visualizes her latest remix.

After arriving with a D Smoke-assisted remix to her "Kinda Love" track, singer-songwriter TeaMarrr has doubled down with a James Bland-directed flick to match. This time around, the new video further extends on the premise set up by the original video as TeaMarrr test drives the perfect guy--fresh from the factory.

"I'm really big on things coming from me and having them reflect my ideas, my soul," TeaMarr reflects on the clip. "My team doesn't rush me — they know things take time before coming to me. But I'd always had the idea of 'Kinda Love' having to do with a factory, and the label was down with it immediately. I'm so used to being low budget and indie, so I didn't know if it would happen, but the label made it happen [...] trust [director James Bland] with my vision, and he had the idea of continuing the workshop and seeing what it would be like to live with the man I made from scratch. That's where the video came from — being put under pressure and whipping out whatever came to mind. It sounded outrageous, but people were like, 'wait, this could work!'"

Watch up top.