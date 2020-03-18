Teejayx6 Scams His Way Through Life On "Hackers"

There aren't many others who can rap about the world of fraud as well as Teejayx6. Though he only recently emerged in the last few months, he's paving a lane for himself as scam rap cements itself as a subgenre under the umbrella of hip-hop. We're currently in a global crisis with the coronavirus thing but thankfully, he's back with some new heat for the world with his latest track, "Hackers." The thing with Teejayx6 is that he doesn't use any sort of method of structure when he's creating songs. They end up sounding like a play-by-play tutorial of getting up in the world of scamming and "Hackers" really isn't any different. In the two-minute record, he tackles a smooth beat as he details logging into all of your accounts, swiping information, and selling window cleaner as lean.

Quotable Lyrics

Wanna know another reason you broke? 'Cause you always playin'

Chill the fuck out and act like a grown man

Got exotic weed right now, rollin' bud in hands

Scammed a n***a from my church like 'Thank you, brother man"