mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Teejayx6 Scams His Way Through Life On "Hackers"

Aron A.
March 18, 2020 15:35
153 Views
01
0
Via YouTube Via YouTube
Via YouTube

Hackers
Teejayx6

Editor Rating:VERY HOTTTTT
User Rating:
not feeling it
25% (1)
Rate
Audience Rating
0 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
1 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

Teejayx6 "Scammers" is a survival guide in the face of a recession.


There aren't many others who can rap about the world of fraud as well as Teejayx6. Though he only recently emerged in the last few months, he's paving a lane for himself as scam rap cements itself as a subgenre under the umbrella of hip-hop. We're currently in a global crisis with the coronavirus thing but thankfully, he's back with some new heat for the world with his latest track, "Hackers." The thing with Teejayx6 is that he doesn't use any sort of method of structure when he's creating songs. They end up sounding like a play-by-play tutorial of getting up in the world of scamming and "Hackers" really isn't any different. In the two-minute record, he tackles a smooth beat as he details logging into all of your accounts, swiping information, and selling window cleaner as lean.

Quotable Lyrics
Wanna know another reason you broke? 'Cause you always playin'
Chill the fuck out and act like a grown man
Got exotic weed right now, rollin' bud in hands
Scammed a n***a from my church like 'Thank you, brother man" 

Teejayx6
DEFAULT
SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  0  1
  0
  153
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
Via YOUTUBE
050403020100
Teejayx6 scamming new single
0 Comments
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Teejayx6 Scams His Way Through Life On "Hackers"
01
0
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject