Teejayx6 Is Back To Finessing On "Gadgets"

The rise of scam rap has been evident in 2019. Teejayx6 has been one of the leading artist in this new subgenre of hip-hop to make scamming the primary focus of his content. Over the last few months, his buzz has continued to grow and it seems like 2020 could very well be a big year for him. Today, the rapper returned with his new single, "Gadgets." Teejay's all over the place as he details the ins and outs of the scamming game. The rapper pushes bars about switching phones and collecting bags as he continues to master the swiping game.

His new song arrives just weeks after he pulled up with his song, "Ambitions As A Swiper" which samples the classic 2Pac record of a similar name.

Quotable Lyrics

Baby blue uniform, I think he workin' with the federals

Gave him a cookie from the store and told that n***a it's an edible

Bill Cosby this bitch drink, now she wanna get sexual

They know my face inside the Walmart, I'm being careful