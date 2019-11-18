mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Teejayx6 Flips 2Pac Classic On Clever "Ambitions As A Swiper"

Mitch Findlay
November 18, 2019 12:16
Ambitions As A Swiper
Teejayx6

Teejayx6 delivers quotables for days.


Teejayx6, known in select circles as TeejayTeejayTeejayTeejayTeejayTeeyjay, has been buzzing for a minute. The Detroit rapper has become a pivotal figure in the scambars subgenre, a genre that may or may not exist in actuality. In any case, Teejayx6 has amassed a loyal fanbase through hard work and dedication, a testament to the strength of his music grind. Most recently, he dropped off a new single called "Ambitions As A Swiper," taking to an iconic beat from the legendary 2Pac Shakur. A bold move, but one that reveals a respectable admiration for the greats.

Off the bat, Teejayx6's charm is evident, with clever bars bordering on hilarity. "When that method don't work, I know that n***a gon' be sick," he spits. "Put his body in the water now he swimming like a sea fish!" Not only that, but the gems keep coming: "I fucked your bitch at a room and we did not kiss," as well as "he got a tall t-shirt on, he think it's 2006," and lastly, "saw a bum I'm bout to pull my phone out and record him, what the fuck!" 

Quotable Lyrics

Put his body in the water now he swimming like a sea fish!
+
I fucked your bitch at a room and we did not kiss
+
He got a tall t-shirt on, he think it's 2006
+
Saw a bum I'm bout to pull my phone out and record him, what the fuck!

Teejayx6 scambars
