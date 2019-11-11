TeeJay3K Makes His Introduction On "Soul Searchin" With Quando Rondo, Mozzy & More

Not to be mistaken with New York rapper Lil Tjay, TeeJay3K is representing for the new class of Florida-based spitters. For the last few years, the Sunshine State has been introducing us to a number of the hardest rappers on the market. Just think of it. Denzel Curry, XXXTentacion, Kodak Black, and the rising Rod Wave are all from Florida. Now, we're paying attention to TeeJay3K, who is making a solid introduction on his highly-anticipated mixtape Soul Searchin.

Bringing a vibe that is more representative of artists like YoungBoy Never Broke Again, Lil Durk and Quando Rondo, TeeJay3K is making a case to become one of the strongest new rappers from FLA. His delivery is visceral and his flows sound seamless. With features from Mozzy, Quando Rondo, and others, TeeJay is sure to impress a lot of people with this project.

How are you feeling about it?

Tracklist:

1. Soul Searchin

2. Bad Vibes

3. Drowning In Pints

4. I Pray

5. No Friends (feat. Quando Rondo)

6. Foreign

7. FWMB (feat. Mozzy)

8. No Witness

9. Pressure (feat. Cyko)

10. Project Scars (feat. Lil Poppa)

11. All For You

12. Wassup