TeeFlii & Dom Kennedy Reunite for "Teeflii EP"

The stream of collaborations between Dom Kennedy and TeeFlii runs deep and now the duo has returned once more to bless us with a few more tracks via TeeFlii's newest self-titled EP.

The effort comes outfitted with 5 total tracks with Dom accompanying a total of four cuts while TeeFlii uses the opportunity to continue to flex his talents as a hitmaker, appropriately taking on the role of crooner this time around. The new outing serves as check-in from last year's Next Level album. This summer, TeeFlii, along with 2 Chainz and DJ Mustard, reached a settlement agreement over his debut "24 Hours" track from 2014. It was songwriters Allen Georgia, Sten Stonebridge, and Frederick McFarlane who originally accused the artists of ripping their 1993 song "Back It Up."

Listen to the newest EP below.