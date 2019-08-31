The recent tragic death of Tee Grizzley's aunt, who was also his manager, has reportedly caused the rapper to reevaluate his security measures. Last week, the 25-year-old rapper was reportedly traveling in his hometown of Detroit when someone opened fire on his vehicle. In the melee, 41-year-old Jobina Brown lost her life, and in these days following, Tee Grizzley, real name Terry Sanchez Wallace Jr., has paid tribute to the loved one he's lost.

It's now being reported that Wallace has stepped up his security, as shown in a video shared by DJ Akademiks. In a clip recorded by a driver who allegedly happened to pull up alongside Wallace, the rapper is in a white convertible on a freeway. The person behind the wheel is filming, it's assumed to capture footage of Wallace, when a vehicle behind the rapper checks the curious driver to see what he's doing.

By the looks of things, there is a security vehicle ahead of the white convertible and three more behind. The guards attempt to intimidate the driver who doesn't seem moved by their threatening behavior. However, at one point, two men in one of the security vehicles seem to brandish weapons as they lean out of their windows. Watch it below.