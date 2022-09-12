Tee Grizzley shared photos from his marriage to My’Eisha Agnew on Instagram, Monday. The post caught the attention of Tay Keith, PnB Rock, HitBoy, and many other celebrities who congratulated Half Tee Half Beast rapper.

The pictures show Grizzley and My’Eisha posing together as well as celebrating with their family and friends. The couple shares one child together, a son named Terry Sanchez Wallace III, who was reportedly born early last year.

"I gave away a lot, but never my last name," Grizzley captioned the photos. "Take it baby It’s yours."



"Showed da real N****s how it’s post to be done," PnB Rock commented under Grizzley's post. "REAL BLACK LOVE."

"I never liked my last name anyway," My’Eisha wrote in a post on her own page, to which Grizzley commented, "Love you Mrs Wallace."

Grizzley first announced that he had popped the question to My’Eisha on social media back in January.

As for music, Grizzley has remained busy since the proposal, dropping the mixtape Half Tee Half Beast back in April. According to his appearance on the Million Dollaz Worth of Game podcast, Grizzley doesn't need music to sustain his finances, revealing that he earns $200,000 a month playing Grand Theft Auto Online.

