Tee Grizzley Locks In With 28AV & Blanco Warren On "Pistolet"

Aron A.
May 12, 2021 14:22
Pistolet
28AV Feat. Tee Grizzley & Blanco Warren

28AV taps Tee Grizzley and Blanco Warren for his new single.


Tee Grizzley returned this weekend with his latest body of work, Built For Whatever. The rapper's latest body of work finds him at ease as he rummages through top-tier production that takes influences from across the coast. The rapper's back to keep his hot streak up with a brand new collaboration alongside 28AV and Blanco Warren.

28AV served up a brand new banger this week titled, "Pistolet." The trap-infused banger kicks off with an iconic 808 Mafia tag before Tee Grizzley comes through with a vengeance on the first verse. 28AV takes over on the second verse with a cool, calm, and deadly flow as he details the streets before Blanco Warren closes things off with a fiery flow.

Check the latest from 28AV below.

Quotable Lyrics
I'm tryna fuck, bitch, I don't wanna see you twerk
Block got a K came from St. Petersberg
Cold outside put the mink on
Bust marble, I got a sink on
Quarantine, I got a big home
Bitch, I'm still in the streets with that heat on 

