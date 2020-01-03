Tee Grizzley Kicks Off The New Year With "Red Light"

Tee Grizzley is setting the tone for 2020. In the past few years, he became one of the hottest rappers coming out of Detroit and evening opening the doors up for a new generation. Following the release of his Timbaland-produced sophomore album, Scriptures, the rapper seems to be revving up for another big year.

Tee Grizzley is back in the fold and kicking off 2020 with a vengeance on his latest song, "Red Light." With Hit-Boy delivering boisterous banger, Grizzley wastes no time digging into the beat while sprinkling some cheeky humor a few bars in. "And don't ask me 'bout no n***as you don't see me with/ She said, 'Did you watch Power?' I don't watch TV bitch," he raps on the record.

The rapper also seems to make his first reference of the Rolling Loud Miami that involved NBA Youngboy on the hook. "We gon' rock out/ In Miami, Rolling Loud with the glock out," he raps.

Peep his new song below and keep your eyes peeled for more news on what Tee Grizzley has in store.

Quotable Lyrics

Blick with the beam

Bape dripped in Supreme

Big stick in my jeans

You can't get in between

My circle is too tight

AP look like moonlight

Fuck n***as, we can't unite