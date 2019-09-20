Tee Grizzley Grieves His Late Aunt On "Satish" Single

It's been a month since Tee Grizzley lost his aunt, Jobina Brown, in a drive-by shooting. Grizzley and Brown, who also acted as his manager, were driving through Detroit, Michigan when the vehicle they were in was the target of an unknown assailant. Grizzley survived the attack unscathed while Brown lost her life.

Aside from sharing a few tributes to Brown on social media, Grizz has remained silent about the incident. Unsurprisingly, the 25-year-old has chosen to grieve privately, but during these last weeks, he's put his hurt, angry, pain, and sorrow on paper. On Friday, the rapper shared his single "Satish," a heart-wrenching track where he pours out his soul about the loss of his loved one. He admits that he's angry with her for dying, while also sharing that he's waiting on someone, anyone from the streets to give him intel on who fired upon his vehicle that fateful day. We continue to send our condolences to the 313 artist and his family.

Quotable Lyrics

Tear this b*tch up they gon' say I'm dead wrong

F*ck that, these n*ggas got my auntie with a headstone

N*ggas telling me what they'd do like they smart as me

But they didn't take your heart from you

They took my heart from me