Tee Grizzley Goes Hard On "Afterlife"

Hayley Hynes
January 29, 2022 14:45
Tee Grizzley/Spotify

Afterlife
Tee Grizzley

Tee also dropped off a music video for his new single.


Tee Grizzley is back with another hit – "Afterlife." Along with the new single, the 27-year-old also shared a music video, which begins with the Detroit native passionately playing the piano in a slick white outfit, plenty of shiny jewellery placed on his wrists and hands.

"I had zero dollars, zero cents / Couldn’t make a way, it ain’t make no sense / I ain’t gon like I’m a take that shit / No handouts had to take that shit," the track begins.

Praise for "Afterlife" in the YouTube comments reads, "Tee with the bars. Took a while but never disappoints. He's one of the few artists with his own unique style, never rude anyone else's wave. Respect."

"This man is the GOAT, he keeps on getting better and better. Most underrated artist in the game," another listener added, giving the My Moment hitmaker his flowers.

Stream "Afterlife" below, check out Tee Grizzley's new music video above, and let us know how you feel about the hot new single in the comments.

Quotable Lyrics:

Remember they never shredded in prison (I remember)
Handcuffs on our wrist turned to Rollies (Buss)
Ain’t gon’ lie man I’m blessed to be livin (I’m blessed)
My mama almost had a abortion (No cap)

