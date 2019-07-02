Tee Grizzley Gets Romantic In The Video To "More Than Friends"

Tee Grizzley gets cozy with his special lady in the "More Than Friends" visuals.

With his most recent project, Scriptures fresh out the oven, Tee Grizzley continues to unveil content from the aforementioned body of work. Most recently, Tee Grizzley dropped forth the visuals to the relationship anthem-based track "More Than Friends." The video reflects the inner workings of the songs and portrays Grizzley and his casted special lady engaging in a series of relationship-goals worthy shots. Throughout the video, the two seem first in love and then at odds before eventually reuniting in the end. Tee Grizzley shows his significant other love the best way he knows how and the video captures exactly that.

As previously mentioned, these visuals shortly follow the release of Tee Grizzley's highly anticipated project, Scriptures. We got the chance to chop it up with him via an interview and acquire extra details on the formulation of the work. You may check it out here along with our album review here.