Tee Grizzley Gets Arrested & Goes To Jail In "No Witness" Video

Tee Grizzley spends the night in jail in the black-and-white video for "No Witness".

Tee Grizzley made a light splash with his new album The Smartest, bringing eyes back to his product and putting on for Detroit. The album features spots for Lil Baby, Meek Mill, Big Sean, Lil Keed, and more.

Ever since the summer, Tee has been slowly pushing out new content from the project, sharing music videos that give the listener more of a look into his creativity.

In the freshly-released video for "No Witness", one of the songs off The Smartest, Tee tells a story as he gets pulled over by the police, resisting arrest at first before giving in and winding up in handcuffs. He gets brought to the station, where he's booked on an unknown charge before being forced to spend the night in a cell. Much of the video shows him rapping in jail, passing the time by being creative as he lays on his painful-looking bed.

Watch the new music video from Tee Grizzley above and let us know which song you want a video for.