Tee Grizzley Flaunts His Knowledge Of The Hood As The Keyholder To The Streets In "Locksmith"

Tee Grizzley unapologetically affirms his vast knowledge about the hood as the neighborhood key holder in the track "Locksmith." The track is strongly suited when it comes to its bars and the latter is easily reflected in the wordplay at hand. For instance, Tee Grizzley plays on the meaning of being a "hood" locksmith. Moreover, the song's lyrics are easily carried through thanks to the heavy-hitting beat it rides. Indeed, the Timbaland-infused project consistently shows out on every track. Precisely, attempting to listen to this without bobbing your head once would be quite a challenge.

Tee Grizzley recently unveiled his highly-anticipated project, Scriptures. The dope project only has two features: the currently-incarcerated YNW Melly and A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie. The remaining collab-free tracks only hint at Tee Grizzley's musical genius and strong confidence in delivering gnarly bars. The Detroit-rapper even took shots at Eminem on the track "Scriptures," and we are still waiting to hear back from Eminem on that.

Quotable Lyrics

Stole bikes, broke in houses, sold guns without the clip

Went to see bitches without no whip

Robbed niggas with no mask (Robbed niggas with no mask)

Went to the mall without no cash (Went to the mall without no cash)