mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Tee Grizzley Flaunts His Knowledge Of The Hood As The Keyholder To The Streets In "Locksmith"

Aida C.
June 09, 2019 14:59
309 Views
02
0
CoverCover

Locksmith
Tee Grizzley

Editor Rating:VERY HOTTTTT
User Rating:
make it stop
13% (2)
Rate
Audience Rating
0 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
1 NOT FEELING IT
1 MAKE IT STOP

Tee Grizzley is your neighborhood "Locksmith."


Tee Grizzley unapologetically affirms his vast knowledge about the hood as the neighborhood key holder in the track "Locksmith." The track is strongly suited when it comes to its bars and the latter is easily reflected in the wordplay at hand. For instance, Tee Grizzley plays on the meaning of being a "hood" locksmith. Moreover, the song's lyrics are easily carried through thanks to the heavy-hitting beat it rides. Indeed, the Timbaland-infused project consistently shows out on every track. Precisely, attempting to listen to this without bobbing your head once would be quite a challenge. 

Tee Grizzley recently unveiled his highly-anticipated project, Scriptures. The dope project only has two features: the currently-incarcerated YNW Melly and A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie. The remaining collab-free tracks only hint at Tee Grizzley's musical genius and strong confidence in delivering gnarly bars. The Detroit-rapper even took shots at Eminem on the track "Scriptures," and we are still waiting to hear back from Eminem on that. 

Quotable Lyrics

Stole bikes, broke in houses, sold guns without the clip
Went to see bitches without no whip
Robbed niggas with no mask (Robbed niggas with no mask)
Went to the mall without no cash (Went to the mall without no cash)

Tee Grizzley Songs Scriptures
0 Comments
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Tee Grizzley Flaunts His Knowledge Of The Hood As The Keyholder To The Streets In "Locksmith"
02
0
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject