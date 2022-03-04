mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Tee Grizzley Delivers Fire New Single, "Beat The Streets"

Hayley Hynes
March 04, 2022 14:29
Beat The Streets
Tee Grizzley

Tee Grizzley's fire streak continues following the arrival of January's "Afterlife."


This New Music Friday, Tee Grizzley has come through with a very hot new track, titled "Beat The Streets" that will surely motivate you to make it out of whatever situations you're facing in life and come out on top. 

Later today, the Built For Whatever hitmaker will drop off a music video to accompany the song, which he's already been teasing over on his Instagram page. While you wait, be sure to check out "Afterlife," which Griz shared in January, and has since received tons of love from fans.


"He beating the streets but he straight up killed the beat," one YouTube user praised Grizzley in the comment section. Others wrote, "This is slap! Can't wait for the album! Need some new Tee music," and "Tee never disappoint with a beat drop."

Stream "Beat The Streets" below and let us know if you're also looking forward to new music from the 27-year-old Detroit native in the comments.

Quotable Lyrics:

That's a different pain, I swear that type shit make me nervous (Why?)
I could've been right there telling myself it weren't worth it (Damn)
They ain't support him while he was living but they showed up to his service
He had no one to call but now look how packed out that church is (R.I.P) 

[Via]

