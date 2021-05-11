Tee Grizzley Comes Through WIth "Built To Last" Video

Tee Grizzley reps his latest album, coming through with the new visuals for his powerful track "Built To Last"

Tee Grizzley recently delivered his new album Built For Whatever, a project with featured guest appearances from Big Sean, King Von, Lil Durk, Quavo, YNW Melly, and G Herbo. Today, the Detroit rapper came through to deliver some new visuals for "Built To Last," brought to life by Krispy Kam. For the most part, the clip focuses entirely on Grizzley, allowing the rapper ample space to emote -- unsurprising given the lyrical subject matter at hand.

In the opening moments, Grizzley holds it down with his newborn son, clearly humbled by the addition to his family. "Looking at my son, like damn, I got a human," he raps. "Remember when I felt you in your mama's stomach movin' / looking at my jewelry like damn, I'm really stupid / looking at my past, like damn man, I been through it." Before long, a tonal shift begins to occur, prompting an increase in intensity from Grizzley. Despite the crescendo, the video remains a relatively low-key affair as Grizzley navigates his surroundings, from the streets to the studio.

Overall, there's a low-budget and raw aesthetic throughout that speaks to Grizzley's artistry, and while it's not exactly the flashiest music video of all time, it's enough to enhance the message of the already-powerful "Built To Last." Check it out for yourself now, and sound off if you've been keeping Tee Grizzley's latest album on steady rotation.