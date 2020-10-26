Tee Grizzley Collects Wins With FaZe Blaze On "For The Team"

Video games are connecting some of the most unsuspecting collaborators. FaZe Blaze has gained a massive fanbase through live streaming on Twitch and his YouTube page including Tee Grizzley. The pair connected for the single, "For The Team," a pop-influenced record with a catchy hook that includes a verse from Tee Grizzley. Blaze delivers an anthem for the champions, as he reflects on his wins. Meanwhile, Tee Grizzley reflects on his own hustle and the success he's seen in the rap game.

Blaze later shared a video explaining how the collaboration came together. Apparently, Grizzley's been a fan for a minute and wanted to play a few games. As the relationship developed, Tee asked Blaze about his music and later invited him to the studio, saying, "You could pull up and we can do some shit. That shit finna go crazy. We already play the game together all the time. We might as well get one in."

Check out the song below.

Quotable Lyrics

Take one home for the team

Fuck do you mean? Soon enter the stream

Millions off streams, racks on my jeans

Got my boy Blaze in the cut with the beam