Tee Grizzley became one of the hottest rappers out of Detroit in the past few years but everyone's wondered why he never got any love from Eminem yet. Royce Da 5'9" explained to the Breakfast Club that Em has shown interest in the young spitter but Royce suggested that he waits until Grizzley's bigger so Em wouldn't "take credit for his success." However, the alleged "shot" Tee Grizzley fired off was apparently a moment where he "burned a bridge that he didn't even know he had."

It didn't take long for Tee Grizzley to catch wind of those comments. Tee didn't seem to be in his feelings about it too much but he did find it weird. In two videos posted to Instagram, he explained why he thought that it wasn't necessarily cool for Royce to handle the Eminem situation the way he did. However, he did hope that 8 Mile Pt 2 arrives so he can get the part and eventually squash the little misunderstanding between one another.

In regards to Royce seemingly advising Em to not to the collab, Grizzley said, "Bro, what type of shit is that? You told this n***a wait. If anything that'll help both of us. It gon' make him look like a big homie in the city and it's going to give me some more pull in this industry."

Tee Grizzley isn't wrong and truthfully, Eminem should be doing more to uplift the younger generation of rappers.