Tee Grizzley Calls On Gervonta Davis For Boxing-Themed "Scriptures" Visual

Davis shows just why he's a champ.

Before a boxer steps into the ring, he or she goes through an intense, painful, and lengthy training process to prepare for their fight. We're often captivated by the end result but not aware of what goes into making a fighter. Tee Grizzley shines a light on that energy in his black and white visual for the title track from his recently released project, Scriptures.

The video shows a handful of boxers training in the gym as they sharpen their skills. If one of those fighters looks familiar, well, he should. WBA junior lightweight champion Gervonta Davis stars in the music video that dropped just days after he took out Ricardo Nunez with a TKO.

Meanwhile, we caught up with Tee Grizzley when Scriptures dropped last month and the Detroit rapper told us how thrilled he was that people have been so receptive of his work. "I’m just blessed and happy that I could still put out stuff and people f*ck with it, for real," he said. "Because a lot of people be out of there after one song, like there’s a lot of people I forgot about so I’m just happy I could still put out sh*t and people support it."