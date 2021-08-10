Tee Grizzley came through with his latest project, Built For Whatevera few months ago and now, he's gearing up for the world to open back up. The rapper is officially hitting the road this fall on the supporting tour for his latest project. Tee Grizzley will be joined by Jackboy on a slew of dates across America.



Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

The tour kicks off in Seattle, WA on October 5th before concluding in Norfolk, VA on November 18th. The tour will also hit other major cities such as New York City, Atlanta, Los Angeles, and Chicago. Unfortunately, no homecoming shows for Tee or Jackboy have been scheduled for the "Built For Whatever" tour. In fact, there are no dates scheduled for Tee Grizzley's home state of Michigan or Jackboy's home state, Florida.

Check the dates out below and let us know what city you're going to be copping tickets for.

Tuesday, October 5th, 2021 - Seattle, WA - El Corazon

Wednesday, October 6th, 2021 - Portland, OR -Roseland Theater

Friday, October 8th, 2021- Santa Cruz, CA -Catalyst

Saturday, October 9th, 2021- Berkeley, CA - Cornerstone

Sunday, October 10th, 2021 - Los Angeles, CA - The Roxy

Monday, October 11th, 2021 - Tempe, AZ - Aura

Wednesday, October 13th, 2021 - Denver, CO - The Summit

Friday, October 15th, 2021 - Sauget, IL - Pop's

Saturday, October 16th, 2021 - Minneapolis, MN - Varsity Theater

Sunday, October 17th, 2021 - Chicago, IL - Bottom Lounge

Wednesday, October 20th, 2021 - Indianapolis, IN - Fuzion Ultra Lounge

Thursday, October 21st, 2021 - Fort Wayne, IN - Piere's

Friday, October 22nd, 2021 - Akron, OH - Crwn Nightclub

Saturday, October 23rd, 2021 - Dayton, OH - Oddbody's

Monday, October 25th, 2021 - Pittsburgh, PA - Crafthouse

Tuesday, October 26th, 2021 - Harrisburg, PA - H-Mac

Friday, October 29th, 2021 - Providence, RI - The Strand

Sunday, October 31st, 2021 - Washington, D.C. - 930 Club

Monday, November 1st, 2021 - Worcester, MA - Palladium Upstairs

Wednesday, November 3rd, 2021 - Charlotte, NC - Underground

Thursday, November 4th, 2021 - Atlanta, GA - Center Stage

Friday, November 5th, 2021 - Birmingham, AL - Luxe Ultra

Sunday, November 7th, 2021 - Austin, TX - Antone's

Saturday, November 13th, 2021 - Rochester, NY - Waterstreet Music Hall

Sunday, November 14th, 2021 - Buffalo, NY - Showplace Theater

Monday, November 15th, 2021 - New York, NY - Gramercy Theatre

Wednesday, November 17th, 2021 - Raleigh, NC - Lincoln Theater

Thursday, November 18th, 2021 - Norfolk, VA - Origami



Via Publicist