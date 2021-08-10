Tee Grizzley will be hitting the road this fall alongside Jackboy.
Tee Grizzley came through with his latest project, Built For Whatevera few months ago and now, he's gearing up for the world to open back up. The rapper is officially hitting the road this fall on the supporting tour for his latest project. Tee Grizzley will be joined by Jackboy on a slew of dates across America.
Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images
The tour kicks off in Seattle, WA on October 5th before concluding in Norfolk, VA on November 18th. The tour will also hit other major cities such as New York City, Atlanta, Los Angeles, and Chicago. Unfortunately, no homecoming shows for Tee or Jackboy have been scheduled for the "Built For Whatever" tour. In fact, there are no dates scheduled for Tee Grizzley's home state of Michigan or Jackboy's home state, Florida.
Check the dates out below and let us know what city you're going to be copping tickets for.
Tuesday, October 5th, 2021 - Seattle, WA - El Corazon
Wednesday, October 6th, 2021 - Portland, OR -Roseland Theater
Friday, October 8th, 2021- Santa Cruz, CA -Catalyst
Saturday, October 9th, 2021- Berkeley, CA - Cornerstone
Sunday, October 10th, 2021 - Los Angeles, CA - The Roxy
Monday, October 11th, 2021 - Tempe, AZ - Aura
Wednesday, October 13th, 2021 - Denver, CO - The Summit
Friday, October 15th, 2021 - Sauget, IL - Pop's
Saturday, October 16th, 2021 - Minneapolis, MN - Varsity Theater
Sunday, October 17th, 2021 - Chicago, IL - Bottom Lounge
Wednesday, October 20th, 2021 - Indianapolis, IN - Fuzion Ultra Lounge
Thursday, October 21st, 2021 - Fort Wayne, IN - Piere's
Friday, October 22nd, 2021 - Akron, OH - Crwn Nightclub
Saturday, October 23rd, 2021 - Dayton, OH - Oddbody's
Monday, October 25th, 2021 - Pittsburgh, PA - Crafthouse
Tuesday, October 26th, 2021 - Harrisburg, PA - H-Mac
Friday, October 29th, 2021 - Providence, RI - The Strand
Sunday, October 31st, 2021 - Washington, D.C. - 930 Club
Monday, November 1st, 2021 - Worcester, MA - Palladium Upstairs
Wednesday, November 3rd, 2021 - Charlotte, NC - Underground
Thursday, November 4th, 2021 - Atlanta, GA - Center Stage
Friday, November 5th, 2021 - Birmingham, AL - Luxe Ultra
Sunday, November 7th, 2021 - Austin, TX - Antone's
Saturday, November 13th, 2021 - Rochester, NY - Waterstreet Music Hall
Sunday, November 14th, 2021 - Buffalo, NY - Showplace Theater
Monday, November 15th, 2021 - New York, NY - Gramercy Theatre
Wednesday, November 17th, 2021 - Raleigh, NC - Lincoln Theater
Thursday, November 18th, 2021 - Norfolk, VA - Origami