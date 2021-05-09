Tee Grizzley & Lil Tjay Bring The Pain On "Life Insurance"

Over the past four years, Tee Grizzley has cemented his place among the new generation of rappers. On Friday, the rapper unleashed his latest body of work, Built For Whatever which includes massive collaborations with names like King Von and Lil Durk, as well as newcomers to the game like AllStarLee.

As Detroit's regional hype continues to bubble into mainstream consciousness, Grizzley's used his platform to highlight talent from his city on some of his recent projects. However, he also makes those connects with some of his peers in the game like Lil Tjay who he teams up with on "Life Insurance." Bringing the pain out of their melodies, the two rappers reflect on the their past and how far they've come.

Check the record out below.

Quotable Lyrics

Got a lot to be thankful for, I got a lot to cry about

Know a lot of shit that I can only talk with God about

Shit that I wished, it start comin' true, I had to watch my mouth

A billion of my people straight, some shit that I can't die without

