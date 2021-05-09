mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Tee Grizzley & Lil Tjay Bring The Pain On "Life Insurance"

Aron A.
May 09, 2021 10:06
Tee Grizzley and Lil Tjay connect for a highlight off of "Built For Whatever."


Over the past four years, Tee Grizzley has cemented his place among the new generation of rappers. On Friday, the rapper unleashed his latest body of work, Built For Whatever which includes massive collaborations with names like King Von and Lil Durk, as well as newcomers to the game like AllStarLee.

As Detroit's regional hype continues to bubble into mainstream consciousness, Grizzley's used his platform to highlight talent from his city on some of his recent projects. However, he also makes those connects with some of his peers in the game like Lil Tjay who he teams up with on "Life Insurance." Bringing the pain out of their melodies, the two rappers reflect on the their past and how far they've come.

Check the record out below.

Quotable Lyrics
Got a lot to be thankful for, I got a lot to cry about 
Know a lot of shit that I can only talk with God about
Shit that I wished, it start comin' true, I had to watch my mouth
A billion of my people straight, some shit that I can't die without

