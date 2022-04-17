Tee Grizzley & Lakeyah Connect On "MilTroit"

This New Music Friday, 28-year-old Tee Grizzley dropped off a new mixtape by the name of Half Tee Half Beast, which finds him conquering an impressive 15 tracks on his own, while tapping Baby Grizzley for assistance on the closer, "Whoop," as well as Lakeyah on a banger called "MilTroit."

Fans of Tee will already know that he and the In Due Time artist previously made magic on "313-414," and their latest release finds them continuing on their winning streak of bringing their cities together over the beat.

"Bruh I need more collabs with Key and Grizzley, they unstoppable," one listener said of the lyrical duo. "A collab album from [these] two would be [fire]," and "I knew she came back to Michigan for a reason. Y'all murdered this song," others wrote.

Stream Tee Grizzley and Lakeyah's "MilTroit" on Spotify, Apple Music, or Soundcloud below, and if you haven't already, make sure to check out the former's Half Tee Half Beast tape here.

Quotable Lyrics:

Ayy, I'm the hottest bitch doing it right now, let's just be honest

I ain't got no time for hatin' ass hoes in my comments

I'm the biggest name standing in Milwaukee next to Giannis

Ain't Ciara, but this p*ssy good, it make a n*gga promise