Tee Grizzley & King Von Come Through With "Not Gone Play"

Mitch Findlay
May 07, 2021 11:02
Tee Grizzley unites with the late King Von on the hard-hitting new banger "Not Gone Play."


Tee Grizzley has officially dropped off his brand new studio album Built For Whatever, his latest release since delivering The Smartest last year. Boasting features from Lil Durk, King Von, G Herbo, Big Sean, and more, early impressions seem to indicate another strong release for the Detroit rapper's catalog. And while there's plenty to unpack to be sure, it's certainly welcome to hear some new music from King Von, who comes through to hold it down on the blistering banger "Not Gone Play."

As expected given the lineup, the track finds both Grizzley and Von taking no prisoners, with the former setting it off over Chopsquad DJ's furious production. "This shit like GTA, we be on missions," he spits, though it's unlikely he's talking about hunting down Lazlow. "These ni*gas be dancin', that stick got 'em twitchin' / Ni*ga don't ask me who is my opps, if you ain't the gang then stay out our business." Von comes through with heated intensity, his own bars brimming with violent imagery. "And I keep me a pistol, F-N, the initials," he spits. "I promise to God I won't miss /  And you know I'm official, my n**as gorillas."

Check out the latest collaboration between Tee Grizzley and King Von, and be sure to check out the new project from Grizz right here

QUOTABLE LYRICS

I ain't gon' play with you, ni**as you got with you pussy
These ni**as I got with me with it
This shit like GTA, we be on missions
These ni**as be dancin', that stick got 'em twitchin'
Ni**a don't ask me who is my opps, if you ain't the gang then stay out our business

