Tee Grizzley & Big Sean Head For The "Trenches"

Tee Grizzley takes it back to "The Smartest" with some new visuals for the Big Sean assisted "Trenches."

In a year where the music industry seemed to grind to a halt due to the ongoing pandemic, there have still been more than a handful of solid projects released -- though given how stagnant everyone has been, plenty of albums appear to have come and gone in the blink of an eye. In June, Detroit rapper Tee Grizzley came through with The Smartest, and album boasting features from Big Sean, Lil Baby, Meek Mill, and more. Though it has been a few months since the project's release, Tee has come through with a reminder of how hard some of the bangers really are.

Today marks the arrival of some new visuals for "Trenches," which features a verse from fellow Detroit rapper Big Sean. Insofar as the clip is concerned, it's about what you might expect -- plenty of lavish living, represented here by Tee Grizzley literally waking up on a bed of money and gold bars. As for Sean, he seems content to stroll about his mansion crunching on a bowl of Fruit Loops, which he promptly hands to his butler upon finishing up.

Despite the straightforward premise, there's still plenty of character thanks to committed and charismatic performances from Sean and Grizzley -- check it out for yourself, and don't forget to revisit The Smartest as the year wraps up.