mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Tee Grizzley & Big Sean Connect Over Hit-Boy Production For "What We On"

Aron A.
May 08, 2021 10:51
415 Views
32
1
Via TIDAL Via TIDAL
Via TIDAL

What We On
Tee Grizzley Feat. Big Sean
Produced by Hit-Boy

Editor Rating:VERY HOTTTTT
User Rating:
hottttt
60% (5)
Rate
Audience Rating
2 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
2 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
1 MAKE IT STOP

Tee Grizzley taps Hit-Boy and Big Sean for "What We On."


Tee Grizzley's one of those rappers who has just been consistent every single time. There really hasn't been a project that he's dropped that he's missed and you know every time he touches the mic for a feature, he's coming with some heat. On Friday, he pulled up with his latest body of work, Built For Whatever. From top to bottom, Grizzley keeps things exciting with his storytelling and collabs alongside artists like the late King Von, YNW Melly, and more.

For the ladies, the rapper teams up with Big Sean for the record, "What We On." Hit-Boy brings that breezy California funk feeling with chilling pitched-up vocals and a muddy homage to the chopped & screwed sound. Meanwhile, Grizzley and Big Sean get into their lover boy bags. Grizzley and Sean swap bars at the top of the first verse before the "Deep Reverence" rapper draws inspiration from his public and personal experiences.

Quotable Lyrics
You like opposite of what I like so we attract like that (On God)
I ain't know you had that secret body on strap like that
R.I.P. your last n***a because he in your past like that

Tee Grizzley
DEFAULT
SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  3  2
  1
  415
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
Via YOUTUBE
050403020100
Tee Grizzley Big Sean Hit-Boy
1 Comments
View Comment Thread
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Tee Grizzley & Big Sean Connect Over Hit-Boy Production For "What We On"
32
1
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject