Tee Grizzley & Big Sean Connect Over Hit-Boy Production For "What We On"

Tee Grizzley's one of those rappers who has just been consistent every single time. There really hasn't been a project that he's dropped that he's missed and you know every time he touches the mic for a feature, he's coming with some heat. On Friday, he pulled up with his latest body of work, Built For Whatever. From top to bottom, Grizzley keeps things exciting with his storytelling and collabs alongside artists like the late King Von, YNW Melly, and more.

For the ladies, the rapper teams up with Big Sean for the record, "What We On." Hit-Boy brings that breezy California funk feeling with chilling pitched-up vocals and a muddy homage to the chopped & screwed sound. Meanwhile, Grizzley and Big Sean get into their lover boy bags. Grizzley and Sean swap bars at the top of the first verse before the "Deep Reverence" rapper draws inspiration from his public and personal experiences.

Quotable Lyrics

You like opposite of what I like so we attract like that (On God)

I ain't know you had that secret body on strap like that

R.I.P. your last n***a because he in your past like that

