Rapper Tee Grizzley recently unveiled his project, Scriptures and the highly-anticipated body of work did not fall on deaf ears. After holding a consistent streak in dominating our Fire Emoji playlist, the rapper continues to impress us with his artistic prowess on his new project. Though the Detroit-bred artist's lyrical genius was not the only thing which captured our attention, Tee Grizzley definitely started some trouble with Scriptures which included calling out Eminem on the single "No Talking." The shot was fired during a fast-paced rhyming session wherein Tee Grizzley proclaimed: "I run Detroit, n***as talkin' 'bout Eminem/Talking that shit, I kill you, him, and him/I made a M, then I made a M again, slow down/Check that score n***a, blow out." We surely expect a response from Eminem on this one.

In the meantime, the rapper sat down for an interview with Rap Radar on CigarTalk to talk about the creative process underlying his latest album and reveals Timbaland helped shape the album. Afterward, he chimed in on what life was like growing up in the rough streets of Detroit while his mother was incarcerated. He then offered some insight into his beef with NBA Youngboy and more.

Check out the interview below and our interview with him here.