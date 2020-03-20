Tee Grizzely Announces New Album With "Payroll"

Many things may be crumbling, but Tee Grizzley's new single "Payroll" proves that his bag is not one of them. Set to appear on his upcoming album The Smartest, the young Detroit rapper has linked up with the aptly named Payroll Giovanni to bring his latest single to life. Taking to a beat laced by frequent collaborator Hit-Boy, Grizzley sets things off with a merciless flex, declaring his outfit to cost a steady "ten bands." And that's not factoring in the fifty grand residing in his pockets.

Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images

One thing that has remained impressive about Grizzley is his flow -- though deceptively off-beat at times, his verbose delivery serves to add character and punch to his bars. "Lil' bro be bangin' and you know how my lil n***a bleed, put on that mask, knock on your door, this ain't no trick or treat," he raps, his threat bolstered by battles hard-fought and won. And while we've since become used to brevity in modern music, Grizzley has enough bars tucked away to last him until winter; when was the last time an emcee unleashed such an epic salvo on a lead single? And that's not even factoring in Payroll Giovanni's closing verse.

Check out the new banger now, and keep an eye out for Tee Grizzley's The Smartest set to drop later this year.

QUOTABLE LYRICS

Play with the yayo growin' up, lil bitch I'm from the streets

Lil' bro be bangin' and you know how my lil n***a bleed

Put on that mask, knock on your door, this ain't no trick or treat

Them n***s out here broke, I promise I don't feel sorry

You ain't show up on no money but you showed up to the party

Broke ass n***s, I don't feel sorry for you

Barely legally retarded, every month that boy get money