The Denver Broncos have announced that quarterback Teddy Bridgewater will remain in a local hospital overnight for further evaluation after suffering a scary head injury during the team's 15-10 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals.

The team revealed in a statement on Twitter: "QB Teddy Bridgewater will stay at the hospital overnight for further evaluation, but so far everything has checked out well, per Coach Fangio."



Justin Edmonds / Getty Images

Bridgewater was injured while diving for a first down during the third quarter. After his helmet collided with the ground, the 29-year-old quarterback lay motionless. The Broncos' medical staff assisted Bridgewater onto a stretcher and carted him off the field.

They later announced that he had regained movement in all of his extremities, but had been taken to the hospital as a precaution.

From then on, the team's 2019 second-round draft pick, Drew Lock, filled in for Bridgewater, finishing with 88 yards and one touchdown.

Bridgewater is in the midst of one of his best seasons in the NFL. Through his first 13 games with the Broncos, he's tossed for 2,954 yards, 18 touchdowns, and only 7 interceptions. He's added two scores on the ground as well.

Earlier this year, Bridgewater suffered a concussion but did not miss any games.

[Via]