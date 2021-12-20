Teddy Bridgewater has had a few injury issues over the last couple of years, and in 2021, he has been trying to remain healthy out on the field. With him at quarterback, the Broncos have certainly improved as a unit, and last night, he was looking to lead the team past the Cincinnati Bengals, who came into the match with a purpose. In the end, it was the Bengals who won by a score of 15-10.

The final score was not what was on everyone's mind, however, as Bridgewater was taken off on a stretch after falling to the ground head first. Bridgewater appeared to be unconscious when he went down, and it reminded people of what happened to Donald Parham Jr. just a few nights ago.

According to Adam Schefter, the Broncos got some good news in regards to Bridgewater, as it was revealed that he was released from the hospital this morning. It appears as though he is "doing well," although he will have to go into concussion protocol, which was to be expected. Regardless, Bridgewater is in good shape now, which is exactly what you want to hear.

Bridgewater's injury status is a developing story so stay tuned to HNHH as we will continue to bring you all of the latest updates from around the NFL world.