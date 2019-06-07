mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Ted Park Returns With New EP "They Don't Know"

Aron A.
June 06, 2019 20:43
They Don't Know
Ted Park

Ted Park is back with his latest project.


Ted Park's been buzzing for a minute but 2018 was a year when he really began to catch the attention of the rap game In a matter of a few months, he released PluggedIn and Zeus, the latter of which was released through Jay Park's record label, H1ghr MusicNow, he's back with his latest project, They Don't Know

Laced up with ten tracks in total, Ted Park comes through with his latest project, They Don't Know. The rapper holds down the project on his own with the exception of two tracks which hail features from pH-1 and Jessi.

Peep his new project below.

1. GGTM
2. They Don’t Know
3. Stupid Luv
4. Hold Me Down
5. I Don’t Care
6. Call Me On My iPhone
7. On My Way
8. Next To U (Feat. pH-1)
9. Ugly
10. Drippin (Feat. Jessi)

