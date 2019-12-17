Ted Park Is Back With His New Track "Friend Of Mine"

Ted Park is out here with the gang and he'd like you to know that on his latest track, "Friend Of Mine." The Wisconsin-born rapper has been steadily putting in work throughout the year with the release of his latest project, They Don't Know, and the several singles he unleashed throughout the year. His new single is a slapper to conclude his productive year. The rapper teamed up with producer Danny Bobby who brings a rambunctious beat for Ted Park to go off on. As Ted Park flexes throughout the track with a trap-esque flow on the hook, he showcases his speedy delivery and charisma throughout the track with a few outrageous punchlines.

Peep his new track below and keep your eyes peeled for more new music from Ted Park.

Quotable Lyrics

Everything that they said I couldn't, I do it

Came from a city so small that I flew it

She was fallin' apart so you know that I screwed

Put in my years, I got so much to prove

From Wisconsin but my pocket filled with big cheese

Pull up in a six speed, she like that I'm risky